Have you seen the latest pics of Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur?

A number of Bollywood celebrities and star kids were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Janhvi Kapoor, who was off the limelight after the release of her first film Dhadak is back to making appearances at a routine basis. She was spotted in Bandra, perhaps on her way to the gym, going by her attire. Meanwhile Malaika Arora too was spotted on her way to the gym.

The nation’s favourite child, Taimur Ali Khan, is back in Mumbai and the paps can’t seem to get enough of him. He was spotted at his playschool in Bandra. In the pictures, the little boy runs as his nanny Savitri tries her best to keep pace. Inaaya Naummi Kemmu too was spotted in Bandra. On Wednesday, Taimur was also seen with his mother at the birthday of Kareena’s friend Reena Pillai. Also present were Inaaya and Sunny Leone’s Nisha Weber.

At the airport, Kareena Kapoor and Yami Gautam were spotted on Tuesday night while Kangana Ranaut was seen in the morning on Wednesday.

At the Cheat India screening in Mumbai’s Soho House, Emraan Hashmi and one of the film’s producers Atul kasbekar were seen playing host to guests like

Rana Daggubati, Sagarika Ghatge with husband Zaheer Khan and Vivek Oberoi with wife.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 22:03 IST