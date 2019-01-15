Malaika Arora’s sheer black gown is perfect for festive formal parties. See pics

Malaika Arora never disappoints, and you’ll definitely be adding her black gown to your wardrobe wish lists. On Monday, at an event in Hyderabad, the reality TV judge and former VJ looked elegant as ever. Malaika Arora was working an Antonio Riva gown with voluminous long sleeves, a mermaid fit, and a sheer neckline so she could better show off her stunning emerald bead and diamonds necklace from luxury jewellery designer, Renu Oberoi. Malaika’s hair was styled in loose waves and came down past her waist. The red carpet pro expertly paired her strands with some soft blush, bright eye shadow, pink lip gloss, and thick, full brows. We can totally tell that Malaika felt glamorous. Just look at these photos of her posing:

Even if you do not have black tie events in the pipeline, you can still take a tip from Malaika Arora on how to master the dress code. The key is to opt for elegance without flashing too much flesh, and floor-length gowns are the most suitable attire for such a do. However, formal doesn’t need to equal boring, as Malaika Arora’s pick proves. Her black gown has just the right amount of detail to keep things interesting. The dramatic frills on Malaika’s sleeves added a lot of drama to the whimsical look, while still remaining on the acceptable side of daring.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 11:35 IST