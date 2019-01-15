Janhvi Kapoor’s fan shows her a tattoo of the actor, leaves her speechless. Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor on Monday was spotted outside her gym, where she bumped into a fan who left her speechless with a surprise revelation. The fan - a young woman - apparently had a tattoo of Janhvi on her back.

A short video of their encounter was shared online by the paparazzi, and it shows Janhvi exiting a building. As she approaches the swarm of photographers, the fan asks her for a picture, barely able to contain her excitement. As Janhvi poses next to her, someone from the crowd says, “She has a tattoo of yours.”

The fan pulls her hair back and shows Janhvi the tattoo, to which the Dhadak actor reacts with surprise. “Oh my god,” Janhvi is heard saying, before posing for the picture.

Janhvi, the daughter of the late screen icon Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut after years of speculation with 2018’s critical and commercial hit, Dhadak. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter, the half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor.

For her next film, Janhvi will remain under producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner, and will play an undisclosed supporting role in the filmmaker’s period epic, Takht. The film, a family drama set during the Mughal era, will star an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 09:14 IST