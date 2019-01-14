Koffee With Karan 6: Shahid Kapoor talks about exes Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor; says he begged mom for brother Ishaan Khatter

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, filmmaker and host Karan Johar welcome the handsome duo of Bollywood brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Throughout the show, they had each other’s backs and only good things to say.

As they took their seats, Shahid mentioned how proud he felt about coming to the show with his half-brother. Ishaan said Shahid is more proud of him for appearing on Karan’s show then he is at his movie screenings.

When asked about their modern family and how they have managed to be one big happy family despite their parents’ separation and second marriages, Shahid said it was actually him who pestered his mother for a brother. “When my mom got married for the second time she was pretty clear she didn’t want a second baby because she felt like, you know, it was pretty late, she got married in her early 30s. I kept pestering her saying that it is not fair, I deserve a sibling. And she literally had Ishaan for me. I begged her for two or three years. And finally she gave in and said ‘Alright, I am gonna have one,” he said.

Talking about what the family has been through over the years, Shahid said he has learnt from all the experiences and they have made him who he is. “I think eventually it is about love, it is about togetherness, it is about forgiving, it’s about learning to move on and it’s about learning to prioritize the fact that you eventually have to be together,” he said. Shahid and his father, Pankaj Kapoor have also grown closer over the years. He celebrated Lohri on Sunday at Shahid’s home with his granddaughter Misha. Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput shared the pictures on Instagram on Sunday.

Karan then asked Shahid about Padmaavat, the biggest hit of his career starting Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Karan asked them if there were tensions between him and other actors on the film. “It’s really a big film and the stakes were very high for everybody. So everybody wanted to have their A-game on. Everybody was doing everything it takes to kind of be in the centre of the limelight. I’m sure everybody felt a bit threatened by each other at some level, it’s natural,” he said.

He also added that there is no friendship with the film’s team anymore because there was none to begin with. “My relationship status with most of the industry is zilch. Honestly, Deepika, Ranveer and Sanjay sir never became a part of my friend circle as such. I think it was more a professional thing. And it’s not the status was different and it’s changed in any manner. We connected when we were working and now we don’t have any connection,” he said.

Karan also asked him about his many exes, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Shahid said that he has bumped into Kareena at occasions. He also said that he did wish Priyanka on her recent wedding to American singer Nick Jonas and she had wished him too when he got married. During the rapid fire round, he said Kareena was more talented of the two while Priyanka was the hard worker.

As for Ishaan, the first question that Karan asked him was if he was dating Janhvi Kapoor, something she had already denied in another, earlier episode of the show. Karan also mentioned how there were rumours that he has previously dated Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria.

Ishaan replied that him and Janhvi just like to hang out together, watch movies, eat food and listen to South Indian songs. Shahid supported his brother’s claims saying that he ‘buzzes around a lot of people’ and that Janhvi shouldn’t feel special about it.

They also talked about lives lived on social media and how they respond to critical pieces written about them after a movie’s release. Karan said it is necessary to read feedback from viewed and critics to improve on one’s performance.

They then played a game of Koffee Shots on the show. Shaid and Ishaan accepted having hots for women that were already ‘taken’, buying lingerie for women and receiving lap dances. Shahid said he made a Tinder account once but dropped the idea midway after getting scared about it. While Shahid denied dating someone ‘much older than him’, Ishaan confessed he has dated someone ‘45% older’ than him.

In the rapid fire round, Shahid went first. When asked about the one thing he would change about Padmaavat, he said he wished it was “more balanced in its screen time.” When asked which relationship’s memories he would like to delete, Priyanka or Kareena, he said time spent with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka was shorter. He also said that those memories made him who he is and he wouldn’t like to delete memories from any of the two relationships. He also said that out of Ranveer and Saif Ali Khan, the latter is his preferred co-star.

His marriage advice to Ranveer was to love Deepika as much as Rana Rawal Ratan Singh loved Padmavati and to Nick Jonas, “Never back down, you are with the original Desi Girl.”

On Ishaan’s turn, he said he found Badhaai Ho overrated, called Deepika his Bollywood celebrity crush and would go to Shahid for dating advice and to Ranbir Kapoor for career advice. When asked for one Bollywood stereotype that is true, Shahid told him to say ‘nepotism’. “Nepotism I guess yeah, is a menace and it’s out there and it’s a reality,” he said. Karan reminded him that he too is a product of it. He also said he would make Janhvi his ‘bae’, ‘slay’ Sara and ‘play’ with Tara.

Shahid ended up winning the hamper.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 08:21 IST