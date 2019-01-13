Koffee With Karan 6: Is Janhvi Kapoor dating Ishaan Khatter? Here’s Shahid Kapoor’s take

After the maelstrom that was Koffee With Karan 6’s last episode with cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, the host Karan Johar returns to the show with brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on the couch. While Shahid is a veteran of Koffee by now, this will be Ishaan’s debut on the show.

Ishaan started his career with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds and went on to act opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, which was produced by Karan. The association of the two actors was also the first question Karan put to Ishaan.

Are you dating Janhvi Kapoor?

While Ishaan Khatter ho-hummed, Shahid was seen pulling his brother’s leg, “Janhvi has been buzzing around him a lot.” Ishaan went on to deny the speculation, saying, “We go to the gym together, listen to music, whole lot of south Indian music which is not my choice but I have grown to like it, watch movies and eat food.”

Shahid, do you keep a count of your flop films?

Shahid had a mammoth success and a flop in 2018 – while Padmaavat went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year, his solo film Batti Gul Mater Chalu flopped. When Karan asked him if he keeps a count of his flops, Shahid said it is hard to keep count after 10 films.

If Ishaan is in an elevator with all of Shahid’s exes…

Karan asked Ishaan that if he was in an elevator with all of Shahid’s exes. However, before he can finish the question, Shahid interjected that it would be overcrowded.

Shahid’s relationship with Bollywood is…

“My relationship status with most of the Industry is zilch,” Shahid said, “Ever since I got married, I have literally not had a social life. I don’t know if that’s a good thing, I probably think it’s a really bad thing. I have been recluse anyway and now I am so into my kids that every time I finish shooting, I am only with them,” he added.

Shahid on his parents’ separation

Karan asked the actor about the separation of his parents, Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem. “There’s a lot to learn. Everything that happens in our life is emotionally impactful. It’s all been a lot to learn.”

