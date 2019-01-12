Hardik Pandya to lose out on an endorsement deal after controversial Koffee with Karan show: Reports

Things just keep getting worse for Hardik Pandya. After being sent home from the ODI series against Australia due to his ‘sexist’ comments on Koffee with Karan, the all-rounder is set to miss out on a big endorsement deal, according to reports. The owners of a top-rated fitness brand have lost interest in Pandya after his remarks on the chat show.

India on Friday suspended cricketers Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul and ordered them to leave the tour of Australia amid an investigation into comments made about women on a TV celebrity show.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the pair would be stopped “from playing any form of cricket after their comments on a TV show.

“The duo will now return to India and an enquiry and proceedings will be made against them for misconduct and indiscipline.”

The announcement came hours before the start of the first one-day international of a three-match series against Australia on Saturday in Sydney.

In a mail written to Pandya and Rahul, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) confirmed that both cricketers will be out of action until final adjudication in the matter.

“In terms of Rule 41(6) of the BCCI Constitution, you are hereby suspended with immediate effect from participating in any manner whatsoever in any match or function or event or activity that is authorized, organized, sanctioned, recognized or supported in any way by the BCCI, the ICC or any State Association, until final adjudication of the matter,” the email sent to both the players read.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has sidelined the team from the controversy saying “We as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers don’t align with those views, those were individual opinions”.

