‘He was only looking to entertain the audience’ – Pandya’s father reacts after controversy

Himanshu Pandya, father of India cricketer Hardik Pandya, jumped into the defence of his son after he and teammate KL Rahul were caught in a huge controversy following their appearance in the popular TV chat show Koffee with Karan.

Both Pandya and Rahul have been suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) till the completion of an enquiry which is to look into the inappropriate comments made by the duo on the show hosted by Karan Johar.

Speaking to a leading daily, Pandya’s father stated that his son didn’t intend to hurt anybody’s sentiments and whatever was said on the show was just to entertain the audience.

“I don’t think people should read too much into his comments. It was an entertainment show and his comments were made in a light-hearted manner. He was only looking to entertain the audience. So, it (comments) should not be viewed very seriously or negatively. He is an innocent boy with a very fun- loving nature,” Himanshu Pandya was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times, a source in the know of developments had said that a fresh show cause notice was being issued to the players on the lines suggested by the legal team and the two players would in all likelihood miss the ODI series in Australia.

“Too early to say what exactly will be the course of action, but fresh show cause notices will be issued to the players and they will in all likelihood miss the ODI series as they would be suspended pending enquiry,” the source said.

Reacting to the legal team’s opinion, BCCI CoA member Diana Edulji wrote: “Based on the legal opinion and till the time the final procedure is laid down to address this issue, will recommend that a communication be sent to the concerned players and the team immediately. It will be imperative that the players be put under suspension till a further course of action is decided for this misconduct as was done in the case of CEO when he was sent on leave in the sexual harassment matter.”

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 19:05 IST