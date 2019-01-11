Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul likely to miss ODI series against Australia pending enquiry: BCCI official

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opener KL Rahul are likely to return to India after the legal team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and board office bearers that an ad hoc Ombudsman should be appointed to enquire into their conduct in the chat show Koffee With Karan. The legal team gave the option of suspension of the players pending enquiry — that can be completed within a period of 6 months.

Speaking to Hindustan Times a source in the know of developments said that a fresh show cause notice was being issued to the players on the lines suggested by the legal team and the two players would in all likelihood miss the ODI series in Australia.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul dropped from first ODI - Reports

“Too early to say what exactly will be the course of action, but fresh show cause notices will be issued to the players and they will in all likelihood miss the ODI series as they would be suspended pending enquiry,” the source said.

Earlier, the legal team had asked for the immediate appointment of an Ombudsman since the board doesn’t have one at present.

Watch: Virat Kohli on Pandya, Rahul row: Don’t support inappropriate comments

“Considering that the BCCI at present does not have an Ombudsman, the COA, in our view, will be justified in and entitled to appoint an ad hoc ombudsman with a defined specific mandate of adjudicating on the present matter. The Ad hoc Ombudsman should possess the qualifications required for an Ombudsman under Rule 40(1) of the BCCI constitution.

Also Read: Indian team does not support inappropriate comments: Virat Kohli

“Thereafter, the Ad hoc Ombudsman should adjudicate on the matter in the manner as prescribed in the BCCI constitution,” the letter read.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 16:12 IST