India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul dropped from first ODI - Reports

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been dropped from the first ODI against Australia, which is scheduled to be played in Sydney on Saturday, according to reports.

Pandya, who shared the couch with Rahul on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s show, faced backlash for what netizens termed ‘sexist’ and ‘disrespectful’ remarks on women.

On the show, Pandya bragged about not asking the names of women at parties and how he watched them move on the dance floor. Pandya said he “got a bit carried away” as he explained his bragging about his prowess with women on the show.

Later, Pandya took to social media and apologised for the incident saying he “may have got a bit carried away with the nature of the show”.

Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji on Friday recommended “suspension till further action” against India players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul after the BCCI legal team refused to declare their outrage-evoking comments on women a violation of the code of conduct.

Edulji had initially suggested a two-match suspension for the duo but referred the matter to the legal cell after CoA chief Vinod Rai agreed with her and recommended the same.

“It is imperative that players be put under suspension till further course of action is decided for this misconduct as was done in case of (BCCI) CEO (Rahul Johri) when he was sent on leave on sexual harassment matter,” read Edulji’s response to the legal opinion which is in possession of PTI.

“Based on legal opinion and final procedure is laid down to address this issue, will recommend that a communication is sent to concerned players and team immediately,” Edulji wrote in response to recommendations from the Board’s legal firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:55 IST