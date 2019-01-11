Indian team does not support inappropriate comments: Virat Kohli speaks on the Pandya, Rahul controversy

Indian captain Virat Kohli has said it out loud and clear that it has been made clear to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul that their controversial comments made on Koffee with Karan are not acceptable. He also mentioned that their personal opinions are not the view of the Indian cricket team.

“From the Indian cricket team point of view, any inappropriate comments that are made in that scenario are something that we definitely don’t support and the two concerned players felt what has gone wrong and they have understood the magnitude of what’s happened,” Kohli said at the SCG ahead of the opening ODI against Australia.

“Definitely it has to hit anyone hard, they will definitely understand the things that have not gone right,” he added.

The captain also said that although they are waiting for the verdict to come out, it does not change the way the Indian team thinks and plays the sport.

“We, definitely, as the Indian cricket team do not support views like that and that has been communicated. I can definitely say that as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers we definitely don’t align with those views and those are purely individual views,” he said.

“We are still waiting for a decision to be made but from the Indian cricket team point of view, this changes nothing in terms of our beliefs in the change room. It does nothing to the spirit that we’ve been able to create within the change room and these are purely individual opinions and something as I said which is inappropriate,”Kohli added.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 09:40 IST