Hardik Pandya apologises to MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri over Koffee with Karan actions - Report

The controversy around Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul over their appearance on Koffee with Karan refuses to die down. While Pandya has offered his apology and regret over his words, the BCCI is mulling further action against the duo.

However, as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the all-rounder has apologised to former Indian captain MS Dhoni and head coach Ravi Shastri for his actions on the show. The report also suggests that he has spoken with his family members. Krunal Pandya, his elder brother, will join the squad for the T20Is against New Zealand later this month.

ALSO READ: Indian team does not support inappropriate comments: Virat Kohli speaks on the Pandya, Rahul controversy

Earlier, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry wrote a letter to Supreme Court-appointed CoA where he categorically mentioned that the apology from Pandya is insincere and also applauded CoA member Diana Edulji for asking for a legal suggestion before deciding on handing the duo the necessary punishment.

ALSO READ: Who granted Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul permission to appear on Koffee with Karan? BCCI treasurer asks CoA

“Though I have not seen the show cause notice, I presume it mentions the provisions under which the same has been sent. The players who appeared on the show have definitely brought the game and Indian cricket and cricketers into disrepute by their words and admitted conduct. The consequences for bringing the game of cricket into disrepute are definitely something which will have to be considered,” Chaudhary said in the letter accessed by Hindustan Times.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 09:23 IST