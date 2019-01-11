Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul episode of Koffee With Karan pulled down as cricketers face heat

As controversy rages around the latest episode of Koffee With Karan and the inappropriate and sexist comments made by cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, the channel, Star World, has decided to pull off the episode from Hotstar. The episode was aired last Sunday.

A representative of Star World confirmed to HT that the channel has deleted the episode from Hotstar. Both the players are facing a lot of heat for their controversial statements on the show. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already issued a showcause notice to the two players in this regard.

Captain Virat Kohli also condemned the comments while speaking to the media ahead of the opening ODI against Australia. “From the Indian cricket team point of view, any inappropriate comments that are made in that scenario are something that we definitely don’t support and the two concerned players felt what has gone wrong and they have understood the magnitude of what’s happened,” Kohli said.

Pandya had said on the show that he told his parents about losing his virginity and pointed out women to them with whome he had a relationship. “You are just watching and observing how they move as I said I am a little from the black side (influenced by West Indies culture) so I have to see how they (women) move first,” he said.

The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai had recommended a two-match ban on Rahul and Pandya. COA member Diana Edulji has referred the matter to the BCCI’s legal cell. Pandya had even rendered a public apology on Instagram saying, “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee With Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned whom I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect.”

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Pandya has also apologised to MS Dhoni and coach Ravi Shastri for his statements on the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 12:46 IST