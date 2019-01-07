Koffee With Karan 6: KL Rahul crushed on Malaika before she dated Arjun, Hardik Pandya tells parents when he’s had sex

On Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan season 6, host and filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed two cricketers on his couch for the first time. Young and fierce cricket stars, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were invited on the show as Karan’s way of accepting more cricket in his life and paying a homage to the sport.

Hardik was his usual confident self as he talked about his affinity for black culture and how he had never been a good student. He also talked about his love and sex life with great ease while KL couldn’t help but feel embarrassed.

Talking about his style inspiration, Hardik said he has always been a fan of how the black community expresses itself through style and fashion. He said people often wonder if he is from the West Indies.

When asked about his days in the school, he said he would fail every year after Class 2 but the school helped him pass to maintain their pass ratio. He said he would often just write his name and roll number on the exam sheet and his teachers and parents knew he would never take studies seriously. Hardik said he hasn’t finished his education beyond Class 9.

Karan asked KL about the embarrassing moment when his mother found a condom in his room when he was 18 and asked his father to scold him for it. While his father did thrash him, he later praised him for practising safe sex. Hardik jumped into the conversation by saying that his parents are too cool about his sex life. He said he tells them on his own “Aaj karke aaya (I did it today).” Karan couldn’t believe a family could be so easy about such things.

Karan also asked them about their friendship and KL said people often get confused if the two are dating each other. Hardik joked that they usually go out looking for girls together but when they don’t find someone, people assume they are together.

Karan asked KL Rahul about his crush in Bollywood and he said he doesn’t have any at moment but he did have one on Malaika Arora once. Karan asked if it was “Because she dating Arjun Kapoor?” and KL agreed.

The host also asked KL about the time he scored a century in Miami and the cricketer said he was completely sloshed the night before. He said he had no idea that he would be chosen in the team so he decided to party in Miami the night before the game. The next day, he was told he has made the cut and will be playing with the others. He ended up making a century even as the team lost by two runs.

In the rapid fire round, KL says Dhadak was an overrated film but was embarrassed when Karan revealed that he was the producer of the film. He said he would love to take Katrina Kaif out on a date, Arjun Kapoor is an overrated actor and chose Virat Kohli as the better batsman than Sachin Tendulkar.

On his turn, Hardik said he would like to take Kareena Kapoor on a date, his go-to pick up like is ‘Hard-d**k always’, he also said that he found Akshay Kumar’s Gold to be overrated. He said he would marry Parineeti Chopra, hook-up with Esha Gupta and kill Urvashi Rautela.

The Rapid Fire round was a tie between the two.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 10:21 IST