6 things to look forward to in Koffee with Karan: Hardik Pandya has been with too many cheerleaders to get distracted

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan is a departure from the norm. Karan Johar on Sunday won’t host the biggest Bollywood actors, but up-and-coming cricket stars — KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. The risque jokes the two have been cracking in the promotional material for the episode ensures that Koffee with Karan fans won’t miss the Bollywood stars much.

Here’s what you can look forward to from the episode:

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, who’s the better captain?

When Karan asks Rahul to choose between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, perhaps during the rapid fire round, he balks, and tells Karan that they’re both youngsters and Karan could get them into trouble.

Relationship rumours

Rahul jokes that many people have asked him if he’s dating Hardik, to which the latter couldn’t help but laugh. “We’re together because we couldn’t find anyone else,” he said.

The most embarrassing thing Hardik has done in the locker room

“I like to spank,” he said in a promo video, much to Karan’s surprise. And when Rahul is asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, he asks, “As an actor?” “What else, your boyfriend?” Karan retorts.

Rahul’s mother isn’t pleased about his choice of career

Rahul tells Karan that both his parents are professors and his sister is an engineer, which made his mother quite unhappy about his choice of career. “My mum, she still gives me grief that she doesn’t have an engineering certificate on the wall. And I tell her that I play for the country and you’re still worried”, Rahul said.

Rahul’s parents were the happiest when he got a stable job

“I got a job with Reserve Bank of India recently, a couple of years ago. That’s when they were the happiest. Not when I got 100s, not when I won games for the country. They obviously are happy but the happiest they have been is when I got a job, a stable job,” he said.

Who’s more likely to get distracted by cheerleaders?

Rahul immediately volunteered his name, “because (Hardik) has already been with all of them.” Hardik couldn’t help but blush.

This season has already featured the likes of Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Future guests include Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Koffee with Karan airs at 9 pm on Star World and Star World HD.

