A for Armani, B for Balenciaga; that’s what Karan Johar wants to teach his kids

Filmmaker Karan Johar in an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show recited his own fashion-inspired version of the alphabet, and left Neha in splits.

“Karan Johar has cracked it - the only baggage worth carrying is one that’s full of hard-to-spell designer clothes,” Neha captioned the video on Instagram. In it, she asks Karan if he can tell her the ‘A-Z of fashion’ and off Karan goes.

“A for Armani, B for Balenciaga, C for Christian Dior, D for Dolce & Gabbana, E for Escada, F for Fendi, G for Gucci, H for Hermes, I for Issey Miyake, J for Jaguar, K for Kenzo, L for Lanvin, M for Moschino, N for Nautica, O for Oscar de la Renta, P for Pucci,” he rattled off. But he halted at “Q” because “we shouldn’t ask questions about fashion.” And on he went, “R for Ralph Lauren or Ralph Russo, S for Stella McCartney, T for Timberland, U for Ungaro, V for Vivienne Westwood, W for Wendell Rodricks (because let’s go Indian), X we have many, Y for Yohji Yamamoto, Z for Zegna.”

A shocked Neha applauded Karan’s effort and asked, “How do you even come up with that stuff?” And Karan replied, “That’s what I’m going to teach my kids. That’s the ABCD they’re going to know.”

Karan is considered a fashion icon in the film industry, often sporting unique outfits at public events. He is the father to twins Yash and Roohi, named after his parents, Yash and Hiroo Johar. The children were born through surrogacy, and are often stars of Karan’s Instagram videos. The director also shares videos of his kids playing with other star kids of Bollywood, such as Taimur Ali Khan.

In a recent video of the twins shared by Karan on Instagram, he can be heard asking Yash what he’s wearing. When Yash doesn’t reply, Karan says, “You’re not like your papa, you don’t care what you’re wearing, toodles.”

After a successful end to 2018 with Simmba, Karan will move on to his other productions, Kalank and Brahmastra. He will also begin prepping for his directorial venture, the period drama Takht, featuring an all-star cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will be set in the Mughal era and will be a family drama about emperor Shah Jahan and his two sons, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 18:43 IST