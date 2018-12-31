Koffee with Karan 6 preview: KL Rahul says people believe he is dating Hardik Pandya

After hosting the biggest Bollywood actors, Karan Johar will welcome cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on the next episode of Koffee with Karan. In a promo video released on the heels of Sunday’s episode - which featured siblings Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor - the cricketing duo can be seen making risque jokes keeping with the theme of Koffee with Karan.

When Karan asks Rahul to pick the better captain - MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli - he balks. He says they’re both newcomers and jokes that Karan’s questions will get them into trouble. And anyway, people have already asked them if they’re dating, to which Hardik, wearing orange glares and sporting a mohawk, can be seen chuckling.

When Karan asks him what’s the naughtiest thing Hardik has done in the locker room, he says he likes to ‘spank’ his teammates. Both Hardik and Rahul enjoy a thriving online fanbase. Hardik, the all-rounder, has over three million followers on Twitter and Rahul, the opener, has more than two million. Hardik plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, while Rahul bats for the Kings XI Punjab, who paid Rs 11 crore for him in the 2018 IPL Auction.

While the popular chat show is known for featuring the biggest Bollywood stars of the time, Karan has also hosted several non-showbiz personalities in the past. Industrialist Vijay Mallya made an appearance in season 2 and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi arrived with wife Lara Dutta in season 3.

This season has already featured the likes of Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Future guests include Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 14:28 IST