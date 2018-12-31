Koffee With Karan 6: Harshvardhan wants Alia Bhatt from Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor says Karan sent Fawad Khan back home

It was time to spill some family secrets on Koffee With Karan as the Kapoor siblings – Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan – took to the couch of Karan Johar’s chat show. Before the trio could speak about their lives, the conversation veered towards their famous father Anil Kapoor – whom they address as AK with mother Sunita Kapoor being called Sonu. “He goes to the gym, he works out for precisely 45 minutes but he’s in the gym for three hours. He’s walking around, looking at himself and then working out!” said Sonam as Rhea spoke about Anil’s “acting classes” where they would hear him screaming in the house. “Sonu is so used to him,” she added about her mother’s reaction.

The siblings revealed that AK motivates himself with the quote “I’m killing it. I’m gonna kill everybody, I’m gonna do this”. Kara added that during Dil Dhadakne Do shoot, “As per Priyanka and Ranveer when they were shooting for Dil Dhadkne Do, Anil Kapoor always used to say ‘Forget you all, I’m looking the best.”

A day in the life of @AnilKapoor, narrated by his three kids for the first time on national television. #KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithKapoors pic.twitter.com/tbaGR3U6Cr — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 30, 2018

Rhea revealed that both Sonam and her father can’t handle each other’s reactions and the 62-year-old actor would ask her to convey messages. She called her father “the funniest, the most eccentric person”. Karan also revealed that when director duo Abbas-Mustan offered Anil the role of Sonam’s father in Players, his reactions was, “Do you think I look like Sonam’s father?’”

Anil also sent out a video message for his three kids. He called Harshvardhan the most “sensitive, mature and intelligent of the three” and said Sonam has “a sixth sense about films, as well as choice of her husband”. He accepted that both he and his wife Sunita get worried every time Sonam sits down for a media interview, wondering what she will say next.

“We are really, genuinely blessed to have all three of you as children. Karan, I’m proud of you also,” he added.

On Anil’s request, Rhea mimicked Kareena Kapoor and revealed how the actor refused to rehearse for Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding. “Sonam till date doesn’t know the lyrics of Tareefan, Bebo was lip syncing the wrong lyrics in front of Karan and Badshah. And they went about saying we killed it, we were fab.”

The rapid fire round had Sonam Kapoor saying that while she looked best with Fawad Khan on screen “but Karan sent him back”. She said that she looked good with Salman Khan too, an actor with whom she has the most fun shooting with. She called “cheating and lying in marriage” deal breakers and said that she and husband Anand Ahuja would romance over Andaz Apna Apna’s song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori. Of all the Bollywood weddings this year, she said she loved the first one, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s nuptials the most and even cried after seeing the photos.

Rhea’s rapid fire had her saying that she believes actor Varun Dhawan needs a stylist and she often texts him about his sartorial choices but he never replies. In an answer to a question, she said that actor Katrina Kaif should wear less clothes because she has the most fit body in the industry.

The winner, however, was their brother Harshvardhan, who said he would like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana play Leela to his Ram while Ananya Pandey can play Simran to his Raj. He deemed Priyanka Chopra the hottest actress and in an answer to what he wants from Ranbir Kapoor, he said ‘Alia Bhatt’. In the Calling The Kapoors round, nobody received Rhea’s calls while Harsh managed to get Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and mom Sunita Kapoor on the line. Sonam, too, called up Khushi and her mother.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 08:31 IST