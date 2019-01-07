 Koffee With Karan 6: Twitter slams Hardik Pandya for boasting about womanising, choosing Virat Kohli over Sachin
A lot of Twitter users are unhappy with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for choosing Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar.

tv Updated: Jan 07, 2019 12:58 IST
Hindustan Times
Koffee With Karan 6,Hardik Pandya,KL Rahul
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were the latest to guest star on Koffee With Karan.

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s Koffee With Karan debut is making headlines, and not for the right reasons.The duo appeared on the sixth season of the hit talk show, wherein they were asked to choose the better batsman among Indian skipper Virat Kohli and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Both Rahul and Pandya chose Virat over Sachin, which has irked fans of the veteran cricketer. A number of Twitter users have chided the cricketing duo for it.

“Sachin is the greatest batsmen of all time -said by Don Bradman, Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, David Ganguly.......and many more. Kohli > Sachin said by ‘KL Rahul ‘ and ‘Hardik Pandya’ .....Every true cricket fan knows who is best!” said one Twitter user.

An angry Sachin fan tweeted “ I mean, are you guys who say Virat is better than Sachin really cricket fans or mere accountants? B***** one straight drive by Sachin is more beautiful and valuable than any shot ever hit by Virat”

A Twitter user even pulled out statistics to supplement the comparison between Sachin and Virat. A stand-up comedian wrote “ Don’t get offended if Pandya & Rahul said Virat is better batsman than Sachin - jinko batting aati hi nahi, unka kya pta (if someone does not know how to bat, what do they know).”

“Sachin Sabka baap hai!! (Sachin is the greatest of all) #haqSeSingle #KoffeeWithKaranSeason6,” wrote another comedian. Check out more reactions:

Hardik’s womanising ways also didn’t sit well with many. “#KoffeeWithCricketers pandya came across as the Kim K of cricket world... Boasting of ‘conquests’ and possessions like a Desperado... The line of his family asking him how many women and him pointing out to them like a trophies is so sick ... Grow up Pandya !,” wrote a Twitter user.

The sixth season of Koffee With Karan has already seen some dynamic pairings on the chat show, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.

In the next episode, Karan Johar will host Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter as they make their first appearance together on the popular talk show.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 12:58 IST

