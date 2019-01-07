Koffee With Karan 6: Twitter slams Hardik Pandya for boasting about womanising, choosing Virat Kohli over Sachin

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s Koffee With Karan debut is making headlines, and not for the right reasons.The duo appeared on the sixth season of the hit talk show, wherein they were asked to choose the better batsman among Indian skipper Virat Kohli and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Both Rahul and Pandya chose Virat over Sachin, which has irked fans of the veteran cricketer. A number of Twitter users have chided the cricketing duo for it.

“Sachin is the greatest batsmen of all time -said by Don Bradman, Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, David Ganguly.......and many more. Kohli > Sachin said by ‘KL Rahul ‘ and ‘Hardik Pandya’ .....Every true cricket fan knows who is best!” said one Twitter user.

An angry Sachin fan tweeted “ I mean, are you guys who say Virat is better than Sachin really cricket fans or mere accountants? B***** one straight drive by Sachin is more beautiful and valuable than any shot ever hit by Virat”

A Twitter user even pulled out statistics to supplement the comparison between Sachin and Virat. A stand-up comedian wrote “ Don’t get offended if Pandya & Rahul said Virat is better batsman than Sachin - jinko batting aati hi nahi, unka kya pta (if someone does not know how to bat, what do they know).”

“Sachin Sabka baap hai!! (Sachin is the greatest of all) #haqSeSingle #KoffeeWithKaranSeason6,” wrote another comedian. Check out more reactions:

#HardikPandya n #KLRahul

Fools they are.

No doubt #Virat is a good player but #Sachin is always on top on any day. No one can match or can reach Sachin🙏🏻#KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithCricketers https://t.co/njOEjnlcNy — Shruti (@proud_2beIndian) January 7, 2019

Sachin is second to none. He's the GOD. He's an emotion. Bigger than Cricket. The undisputed no.1 GOAT!



That's it. That's the tweet.#KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithCricketers — R I D D H I T (@Nadan_Parindey_) January 6, 2019

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on #KoffeeWithKaran happened to be the most cringe-worthy episode. #KoffeeWithCricketers was pure SH*T in a coffee mug. — Anoop Tomer (@anooptomer) January 7, 2019

Watched #KoffeeWithCricketers

And I must say #HardikPandya is one pathetic, over-rated guy. He tries too much to be cool but he is not at all. Neither he is good looking nor a good human being.

On the other hand @klrahul11

Is a true gentleman. — vinay pandey (@feelvinay) January 6, 2019

Hardik’s womanising ways also didn’t sit well with many. “#KoffeeWithCricketers pandya came across as the Kim K of cricket world... Boasting of ‘conquests’ and possessions like a Desperado... The line of his family asking him how many women and him pointing out to them like a trophies is so sick ... Grow up Pandya !,” wrote a Twitter user.

To say the least #HardikPandya is horrendous a misogynist prsn who doesn't feel the odr gndr has emotions @BCCI do u want these guys to take crkt forward.

It's so obnoxious that it's hard to watch him for an hour though @klrahul11 was nice..#KoffeeWithCricketers #KoffeeWithKaran — Girraj shrivastava (@Suyash1221) January 7, 2019

#KoffeeWithCricketers was just the worst episode. What's up with all the #misogyny . Tired of this boys will be boys attitude. @klrahul11 @hardikpandya7 #KoffeeWithKaran — Ekta Chauhan (@ekta2993) January 7, 2019

There are so many things fundamentally wrong about this episode and their attitudes, but people are only bothered about the whole Sachin-Virat situation. 🤷 #KoffeeWithCricketers — MSD7782 (@msd7782) January 6, 2019

#KoffeeWithCricketers Hardik Pandya should be dropped. He thinks he's West Indian. Some people cant handle money and fame. Sick. — pranit malik (@pranitmalik) January 6, 2019

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 12:58 IST