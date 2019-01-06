Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya pick the ‘better batsman’

Ever since Virat Kohli has started scoring runs consistently for the Indian team, the comparisons between the India skipper and the great Sachin Tendulkar have been made. When KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were asked to pick the better batsman between the two in an episode of Koffee with Karan, the duo picked their captain without any hesitation.

KL Rahul revealed that he partied hard the night before he scored his first T20I century against West Indies in 2016.

“Yeah, I was in Miami. We were playing in Miami. And yeah, I didn’t think I was gonna play the next day. They didn’t even inform me and I was like ‘Hell I am in Miami. I am gonna go and party. What I am going to do? I am anyway not playing. I don’t have to be fresh,” said Rahul.

However, Rahul was in for a shock on the next day.

“So we went out and we were just basically going out for dinner and the place just turned into a party place after 12:00 and then I didn’t feel like going back home, so I stayed, I went back home at 5:00. Next day 9 o’ clock I go to the game and they are like ‘you are playing’ and I was like, ‘Huh? Me! are you series?’ And then yeah I scored a century, I am not proud of that though. I am proud that I got a hundred, but not what I did before that,” said Rahul.

