India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 5 in Sydney: Kuldeep Yadav & Co eye early wickets

Live Updates: Australia were forced to follow-on on home soil for the first time in 30 years after being dismissed for 300 as India went for the jugular in search of a maiden series triumph Down Under on the fourth day of the final Test in Sydney. Openers Usman Khawaja (4) and Marcus Harris (2) safely negotiated four overs until bad light and light drizzle forced an early end to an already heavily rain-disrupted day just before the rescheduled tea break. Australia will resume on six without loss on Monday, still without a century in the series and 316 runs adrift of India’s mammoth first innings effort of 622-7 declared. (FULL COVERAGE AND SCORECARD)

Australia were forced to follow on for the first time in Test cricket since 2005 when England had enforced the same in Nottingham. On their home soil, this was the first instance of Australia following on since 1988, again in Sydney, versus England.

Gloomy morning in Sydney but the covers are off. Play to start at 10am AEDT #AUSvIND

03:50 hrs IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the fourth Test encounter between India and Australia in Sydney.

Fickle weather on day four prevented India from closing in on a big win in the fourth Test but they were well on course for their maiden series victory in Australia after forcing the hosts to follow-on at home for the first time since 1988.

Bad light and intermitted rain led to substantial loss of play with only 25.2 overs bowled on day four. Australia were placed at 6-0 in 4 overs after Kuldeep Yadav’s five-wicket haul in his maiden Test Down Under helped India bowl the home team out for 300 in the first innings.