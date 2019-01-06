MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya pick the ‘better captain’

It has been a common practice among cricket fans to compare MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli on basis of their captaincy records. While Dhoni has won two World Cup titles with the Indian cricket team, Kohli is now the joint-most successful Indian Test captain overseas and is on the verge of guiding India to a Test series win in Australia.

When KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya appeared on the TV show ‘Koffee with Karan’, it was inevitable that they will be asked to choose between the captains and they had a unanimous stand on how was the ‘better captain’.

When the host of the show - Karan Johar - asked them about the better captain, Pandya said: “MS Dhoni because I made my debut and it was fantastic”. Rahul added: “In terms of achievement, yes MS Dhoni”.

When Karan asked Rahul who he thought should go for therapy, he said: “I think Virat. He needs to calm down. I keep telling him, he’s just, he has never had a holiday mode. He’s always like ‘work, work, work’.”

When Karan asked whom would you take fitness advice from? Pandya said “Virat”. Award for the best prankster? Then also he chose his current skipper. And the award for the most romantic? Rahul said: “Again, Virat”.

