India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 4 in Sydney: Start delayed due to rain

Live Updates: Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja spun India into complete command of the fourth and final test to have Australia at 236-6, trailing by 386 runs when play was abandoned due to poor weather. Kuldeep claimed three wickets and Jadeja two as Australia collapsed from 122-1 at lunch to 198-6 shortly after tea on Saturday. When rain stopped play, Peter Handscomb was 28 not out and Pat Cummins was on 25, with Australia still needing another 187 runs to avoid the prospect of the follow-on after India posted 622-7 declared in its first innings. (FULL COVERAGE AND SCORECARD)

Follow India vs Australia Live Cricket Score here -

05:24 hrs IST More delay expected The rain is back and we can safely say that the scheduled start is not possible. The matting covers are in, the bigger covers are on stand-by at the moment. It is certainly not looking good.





04:53 hrs IST Further Delay It was meant to be an early start at the SCG, but bad light and rain have caused a delay. The forecast was for some morning showers and it has come as expected. We might have a longer delay. The entire square has been covered.





04:45 hrs IST It’s raining! More bad news for the fans as it has started raining at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The covers are on and it looks like there will not be any action for at least half an hour. India will not be happy with the situation as they will surely be looking to finish off the Australian tail as soon as possible.





04:36 hrs IST Delayed Start he covers are firmly in place and the light looks a bit murky as well. Umpire Richard Kettleborough took a reading and they reckon it isn’t good enough for a prompt start. This is not good news for cricket fans!





04:32 hrs IST Australia team morale Marcus Harris said that the morale in the Australian dressing room is still high, despite the criticism they have faced off late for playing poorly in this series. “It’s been good. I’m very thankful and I’m sure everyone is in the team that we’re part of the Australian cricket team. Yes, it’s been a tough series but we’ve also had some great phases. Obviously this Test match is not over yet. It’s been hard but it’s also been great, a great experience to play against India which is the number one side in the world,” added Harris.





04:24 hrs IST Overcast conditions It’s a bit overcast this morning, but there’s no rain right now so we should get underway as scheduled. India will be looking to strike early on Day 4 and with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja among wickets, Virat Kohli will be quite confident of winning this series 3-1.





04:07 hrs IST India eye history With two full days play left in the game and Australia still 386 runs adrift of India’s score, the visitors will fancy their chances of winning the four-match rubber 3-1. India first went Down Under back in 1947-48 under Lala Amarnath’s captaincy, and are yet to achieve series triumph there despite eleven attempts.





03:58 hrs IST Australia’s batting woes Australia went to lunch at 122 for one but meekly surrendered soon afterwards, losing three wickets for 24 runs, with spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav doing the damage. Yadav ended with 3-71 and Jadeja 2-62. While aggressive rookie opener Marcus Harris blazed a career-best 79, senior players Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and skipper Tim Paine all failed to deliver when needed most.





03:41 hrs IST Bad Light at the SCG Bad light stopped play on the third day of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia on Saturday. Australia were struggling at 236 for six when poor visibility forced the umpires to stop the proceedings at the Sydney Cricket Ground. When the players walked off the field, Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins were batting on 28 and 25, respectively, as Australia trailed India’s first-innings total of 622 for seven declared by 386 runs.



