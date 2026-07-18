Gross Injustice: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal not in the India squad for England ODIs?
It suggests that the 24-year-old left-handed batsman isn't exactly part of the selectors’ plans for the 2027 World Cup in Africa.
Last night a storm hit Indian cricket after a report claimed that Rohit Sharma has been told by the BCCI that he is not in its scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup and that Sunday’s third ODI against England at Lord’s could very well be his last game in India colours.
If Rohit indeed doesn’t play again, then who replaces him? Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century against Afghanistan last month, is the ideal replacement. If the BCCI has indeed made up its mind on Rohit, be prepared, you are going to hear this a lot in the coming days: that a talented batsman like Jaiswal can’t be kept out of the team any longer, and that’s why they have decided to move on from the former India captain.
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However, if truth be told, nobody is really thinking about Jaiswal. If they were, he would have been part of the ongoing ODI series at least as a squad member. In the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, India were clearly a batsman short. Like the first game at Edgbaston, India played three all-rounders: Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Patel and Sundar had scored fifties in India’s win in the first game; however, the Cardiff track was a tricky one. Instead of going in with three all-rounders — with two of them not inspiring much confidence most of the time in white-ball cricket, Dube and Sundar — India could have gone in with an extra specialist batsman, but guess what? There was no one in the squad who fit that description. If Jaiswal had been in the squad, he could have played, if not as an opener, then at another position. On a tricky wicket, he would have been a better option than Dube or Sundar any day.
This just goes on to prove that the Indian team management, as well as the selection panel, are not serious about Jaiswal at all. If they had been serious, they would have taken him to England and nurtured him as a backup. If Rohit wasn’t going to bat as expected, Jaiswal could have been thrown in the mix, the Playing XI, that is.
A terrific all-format player!
India neither planned nor prepared well for the ongoing tour. One really feels bad for Jaiswal. Despite showing a lot of promise across formats, when it comes to white-ball cricket, Jaiswal, a regular Test opener now, is nowhere in the foreground as he should be. In the preceding T20Is against England and Ireland, it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who was preferred over Jaiswal, even though the latter’s record in T20Is is quite good. An average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31! The truth of the matter is that much before Sooryavanshi’s advent, Jaiswal had been pushed to the background. In the six ODIs that he has played so far, he has got two centuries too.
Jaiswal not in the squad means only one thing: the Indian selectors are not considering him for next year’s World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. That definitely appears to be the case at present. In fact, it might be KL Rahul as a No.3 opening option behind Rohit and Shubman Gill. Rahul, who didn’t play on Thursday on account of illness and was replaced by Ishan Kishan, has opened in ODIs in the past, and the team management may have him in mind in case of an eventuality. Or even Kishan! We will never know what they are thinking until they decide to make it public, but one thing is sure: it’s a gross injustice to the 24-year-old left-handed batsman from Mumbai and the Rajasthan Royals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More