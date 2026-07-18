Rohit Sharma's uncertainty prompts Ashwin's concern over Virat Kohli's World Cup future: ‘He has to stay on top of it’

Indian cricket finds itself in an uncertain phase with just a year remaining until the ODI World Cup, as the team management is yet to settle on a clear combination. The uncertainty has only grown following reports surrounding Rohit Sharma's future. Despite leading India to the Champions Trophy title last year, the veteran opener is reportedly no longer part of the selectors' long-term plans for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. According to a report by The Indian Express, the third ODI against England at Lord's could be Rohit's final appearance in India's colours. The report added that the selectors have informed the former captain that he does not feature in their plans for the next World Cup, raising fresh questions about India's transition strategy ahead of the marquee tournament. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already retired from Tests and T20Is. (ANI Pic Service)

Reacting to the reports surrounding Rohit's future, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted he was equally concerned about what it could mean for Virat Kohli. While praising Kohli's recent form, Ashwin said the veteran batter would also need to keep performing consistently to remain in India's plans for the 2027 World Cup, adding that Rohit's recent displays have not been as poor as they are being made out to be.

“The way this is going, Virat also has to be on top of his game, unfortunately," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel. “He’s batting beautifully. I’ve never seen Virat bat like this. I’d love to have him in the squad in South Africa, but he has to stay on top of it. I don’t know, I hope it’s not the case, but seriously, Rohit hasn’t been too bad either."

Also Read - Déjà vu: How BCCI selectors’ handling of Rohit Sharma’s future mirrors the infamous Dhoni-Laxman-Srikkanth episode

“Show senior players the path with dignity,” Ashwin clarified that he had no issue with selectors making tough calls, including dropping senior players, if they believed it was in the team's best interest. However, he stressed that experienced cricketers who have served Indian cricket for years deserve to be treated with respect, saying such decisions should be communicated directly and with dignity rather than leaving room for speculation.

“Anyone can be dropped—that’s the selector, captain, and coach’s job," he said. “If someone is dropped, there’s no problem with that. You can ask, ‘What can I do?’ If it’s not working, then we won’t drop you? If it’s age, then we won’t drop you? My point is, there should be a direct communication channel, done properly. The problem is that if you look at big corporations, layoffs happen. When someone at a senior level who has contributed a lot to the company is let go, they should have a proper conversation. If someone has performed for two decades for the country, achieved so much, at least talk to them properly, show them the path with dignity," he added.