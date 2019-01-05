India vs Australia: Got to put question marks over them – Ponting hits out at Aussie batsmen

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting hit out at the team’s middle-order batsmen after they put on yet another meek show in the ongoing four-match series against India. The hosts were reduced to 236 for six, still 386 behind India’s first innings score of 622/7d in the fourth and the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), on Saturday.

While Ponting gave his vote of confidence to young opener Macus Harris, he didn’t mince his words for middle-order batsmen especially Shaun Marsh, who has had a torrid time in the series thus far. Ponting also picked his batting-up for the blockbuster Ashes 2019, based on performance of the players in the series against India.

“(Marcus) Harris is (a lock), I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s played. (Usman) Khawaja is a lock to go even though he hasn’t had a great series so far. On the back of what I saw today I really liked what I got to see from Marnus (Labuschagne). His technique looked good,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“He plays in Brisbane so he handles the swinging ball well which you sort of expect over in England so I’d pick him on the back of what I’ve seen today. Travis Head, our second leading run-scorer in this series but once again just lots of starts without going on. I think they’ll probably stick with him. You’ve got to put some question marks over the others.”

Ponting also questioned Marsh’s mode of dismissals and said that he has been guilty of throwing away his wickets recently. Although Ponting said that on his day Marsh is one of the better batsmen in the line-up but soft dismissals haven’t helped his cause in the last few matches.

“He’s averaging 34 in Test cricket and at his best he’s very good. We saw again today he started nice and positively and hit two really good cover drives and then it’s just the ball that doesn’t do anything that gets him out,” Ponting said.

“You’d even sit back and question why he thought he had to play at that delivery. It was a fair way outside off stump and wasn’t like it was going to spin back square and challenge his off stump, so why (did he) need to play at it? The fact that he played a straight one and nicked a straight one is a bit of a concern,” the former Australia skipper added.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 17:23 IST