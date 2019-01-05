India vs Australia: How Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami planned and executed Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket - Watch

Virat Kohli has been earning a lot of rave reviews for his captaincy in the ongoing series and the skipper gave a great glimpse of his match awareness in the ongoing Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia were humming along without too much fuss and the pitch was not assisting the bowlers too much. Marnus Labuschagne, who was drafted into the playing XI for this Test match, looked confident during his stay at the crease. However, the young man was outsmarted by the Indian captain and Mohammad Shami after Lunch on day 3.

The ball was reversing a touch and Kohli had two short mid-wickets in place, Labuschagne managed to pierce the gap perfectly with one of his clips. Kohli then paused the game, changed the field positioning and came straight on the drive and asked Ajinkya Rahane to be stationed at short mid-wicket.

Labuschagne failed to spot this minute tweak in the field and almost carelessly clipped the very next ball to Ajinkya Rahane at exactly the same position. It was a smart catch by Rahane as he dived low and snaffled up a smart catch.

As expected, Kohli was pumped up with his dismissal as the plan worked perfectly and Australia were pushed back further. They ended the day on 226/6 when rain and bad light intervened and forced an early close to proceedings on Day 3.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 13:20 IST