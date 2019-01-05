India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav gets tips from Shane Warne, dimisses Paine with an absolute beauty - Watch

Kuldeep Yadav was mighty impressive in the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground and bamboozled the Australian batting to bag a 3-wicket haul. He showed great control over his variations and was persistent with his lines and lengths.

Shane Warne, who has often praised Kuldeep’s bowling, was spotted discussing bowling spin and working on his action in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. The footage was aired when Kuldeep was posing plenty of questions to the Aussie bowlers.

In the video, Warne was asking Kuldeep to keep his straight arm aligned which in turn will allow him to get more fizz in his deliveries.

Murali Kartik, who is one of the pundits for the series, explained what Warne was trying to put across to Kuldeep in the post-match show.

“The front leading arm and all the momentum he gathers as a bowler is dissipated because his front arm goes towards fine-leg. Every time Warne was explaining to him, the shoulder goes down rather than away, which means the leading arm is actually following. It is going straight rather than away from you. That is something that will help him get the ‘fizz’ which Warne used to get,” Karthik explained on Sony Six.

It was a good day in the office for Kuldeep as he bagged the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and captain Tim Paine. The Australian batsmen were struggling to pick his variations and it was pointed out by former Australian captain Michael Clarke during commentary.

