Mayank 2.0: One delivery, a career reborn

Kolkata: Mayank Yadav’s first ball said everything two lost years couldn’t. Bowled at 149 kph, angling in before straightening just enough to surprise Brian Bennett, who could only feather it through to the wicketkeeper. There can never be a pefect delivery but this came pretty close. India's bowler Mayank Yadav gestures as he prepares to bowl during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. (AP Photo)

For Mayank, the scoreboard will remember the dismissal as a golden duck. His body might remember it as something far more significant. Looseners or the ones sprayed wide, comeback deliveries of fast bowlers are rarely pretty. But this was different. It wasn’t merely the first ball of an innings. It was the first ball of a career that had threatened to disappear almost as quickly as it had arrived.

When Mayank burst onto the scene in 2024, India appeared to have discovered the rarest commodity in modern cricket: a fast bowler capable of unsettling batters with raw pace. Then came the injuries. One after another. All on expected lines but rarely this quickly into a career. Instead of learning his trade in international cricket, he found himself learning patience in rehabilitation centres.

“It was very difficult,” Mayank admitted after returning with a Player-of-the-Match performance of 2/18. “The gap of two years was a challenge because age wasn’t on my side. I was just 22-23. I felt that I had to suffer so much at a young age.”

That sense of injustice is understandable. Fast bowlers accept pain as an occupational hazard, but few expect to spend their formative years watching from the sidelines. While contemporaries accumulated caps and experience, Mayank dabbled with recovery schedules and fitness reports.

Yet his comeback carried none of the desperation that often accompanies prolonged absences. The pace was intact. More importantly, the control appeared sharper.

His opening spell was a study in discipline rather than speed alone. Bennett’s dismissal came from intelligent use of the surface as much as express pace, while the remainder of the spell consistently denied Zimbabwe’s batters any rhythm.

Mayank revealed that the conversations among India’s young pace attack had little to do with who bowled fastest. Instead, they revolved around exploiting conditions.

“We don’t talk a lot about pace, but we have a nice bond,” he said. “I bowled the first over today, so I shared inputs with Prince and Ashok about the assistance I got and the better options to attack. We were in a very good situation after the first six overs. The conversations were about how much more we could squeeze them.”

That perhaps says as much about Mayank’s evolution as the speed gun does. Once the young tearaway who first grabbed attention with eye-catching pace has now appeared tonhave transformed into someone who understands that fast bowling at the highest level is a collective exercise in pressure, not merely a contest of bragging rights. That sense of maturity is worth its weightin gold.

Patience has kept Mayank afloat. Throughout his rehabilitation, one thought kept him going. “The motivation to play for the country was always there,” he said. “So I wanted to make a comeback and perform as I did before.”

Against Zimbabwe, he arguably performed better than before. This was a more rounded fast bowler—still rapid enough to trouble international batters, but measured enough to appreciate that wickets are often created by plans rather than pace alone.

There will be sterner examinations than Zimbabwe. Stronger batting line-ups will ask tougher questions of his body and his skill. After four injuries and two years away, nobody should pretend the road ahead will be straightforward. But every comeback needs a defining image. For Mayank, it may forever remain that first ball in Harare.