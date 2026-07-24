Shreyas Iyer's India earn direct entry into Asian Games quarter-finals, Pakistan clash only possible in final

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been handed direct qualification to the knockout stage (quarter-finals) of the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games, with the remaining six teams set to compete in a preliminary round for the final four places. The draw for both the men's and women's cricket events was unveiled on Friday. The men's tournament will feature 10 teams, while eight sides will contest the women's competition. India have received direct entry into the quarter-finals of the Asian Games (AP Photo/Wonder Mashura)

India and Pakistan will face different opponents in the quarterfinals, so the marquee match between the two rivals can now take place only in the final. The Men in Blue will face either Bangladesh or China if they qualify for the last four, while Pakistan could face Sri Lanka in the semi-finals.

Scheduled from September 24 to October 1, the men's event will begin with two groups of three teams. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal have been placed in Group A, while Hong Kong, Malaysia and Oman will contest Group B. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, where they will be joined by the four seeded nations that received automatic qualification.

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The women's competition, to be held from September 17 to 22, will begin at the quarter-final stage. India will open their campaign against Japan; Bangladesh will face China; Sri Lanka will meet Malaysia; and Pakistan will face Thailand. The four winners will move into the semi-finals.