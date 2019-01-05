India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant could be a match-winner in the World Cup, says Sourav Ganguly

Rishabh Pant set the stage on fire with an unbeaten innings of 159 in the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney. The wicketkeeper-batsman helped India post a huge total of 622/7d in the first innings. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that Pant could be a match-winner for India in the upcoming ICC World Cup.

“He is an outstanding player and all I would like to tell the selectors is that he should play all the formats because he could be a match-winner for India in the World Cup. He can play at Number 4 because he has an uncomplicated batting style. He plays the fast bowlers with ease and hits them for boundaries,” Ganguly told India TV.

Ganguly has expressed that Pant should be added in the ODI squad for the series against Australia and New Zealand.

“In the first two Tests he threw his wicket away but today (Friday) he controlled himself and his batting never looked in trouble. He is an asset for India and his keeping will improve with time and he will play for India for the next 10-15 years. So, I just want the selectors to add one more player to the team and play him in the upcoming series against Australia and New Zealand,” said Ganguly.

Ganguly said that Rishabh Pant can change the game in five overs.

“You need players who can change the game for you. Rohit (Sharma), (Shikhar) Dhawan and (Virat) Kohli will change the game and after these three, Pant could be the player, who can change the game for you, none have the calibre otherwise. Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and even Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play in their own ways but this guy can change the game in even five overs. So, you need to take care of him,” added Ganguly.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 15:27 IST