India vs Australia: KL Rahul displays sportsman spirit on the field in Sydney Test - Watch

It was a show of sportsman spirit by India cricketer KL Rahul as he did not claim a catch that he did not grab safely on Day 3 of the fourth Test match against Australia in Sydney.

Marcus Harris miscued the first ball of Kuldeep Yadav’s spell on Saturday and KL Rahul produced a brilliant effort at mid-on to reach the ball. However, before the umpires could consult the third umpire about whether the ball touched the ground or not, Rahul himself indicated umpire that the catch was not clean.

On-field umpire Ian Gould was impressed with Rahul’s honesty as he clapped for the fielder and was also heard praising Rahul, calling his act ‘outstanding’. Here is the video of the incident –

Usman Khawaja departed early but Marcus Harris hit a half century as Australia started the arduous business of chasing down India’s mammoth first-innings tally on the third morning of the fourth test on Saturday.

The tourists, who after victories in Adelaide and Melbourne need only a draw to clinch their first series victory in Australia, had declared on 622 for seven late on day two and the hosts resumed on 24 without loss.

Opener Harris (77) and Marnus Labuschagne (18) took them to lunch at 122 for one on another sweltering day at a Sydney Cricket Ground swathed in pink for the McGrath Foundation charity day.

