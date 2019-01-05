India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 3 in Sydney: Bumrah & Co eye early wickets

Live Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara made 193 and Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten 159 as Australia’s hopes of winning the match and saving the series were washed away by a torrent of Indian runs on Day 2 of the fourth test in Sydney. Virat Kohli declared on 622 for seven an hour before the close of play when Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed for 81 and Usman Khawaja (5) and Marcus Harris (19) ushered Australia to stumps on 24 without loss. (FULL COVERAGE AND SCORECARD)

05:33 hrs IST Openers frustrate India It has been a great start for Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja as both of them are looking quite comfortable against the Indian bowlers. Both Harris and Khawaja are looking to take the bowlers on and with a handful of runs against Shami and Jadeja, they were able to take their partnership past 50. Australia 57/0





05:25 hrs IST Jadeja into the attack Ravindra Jadeja is the first change and he has a chance straightaway as Marcus Harris miscued his shot but the ball fell just ahead of KL Rahul at mid-on. Two balls later, Harris was able to connect properly and he slammed the ball through the gully region for a boundary. Australia 36/0





05:18 hrs IST Rishabh Pant’s record Thanks to his brilliant hundred, Rishabh Pant surpassed former Indian keeper Farokh Engineer’s score of 89 runs at Adelaide in 1967-68 to become the highest run-getter for India against Australia as a wicket-keeper batsman.





05:11 hrs IST Shami partners Bumrah Mohammed Shami is bowling from the other end and he will be quite upset with Rishabh Pant as he dropped a simple chance towards the end of Day 2. Both Shami and Bumrah have started the day well and they will be desperate to take a quick wicket. Australia 29/0





05:02 hrs IST Play begins Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the first over for India while Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja will be looking to play out the first hour cautiously. India will be looking for an early breakthrough while Australia will have to bat really well in order to find their way back in this game. Australia 27/0





04:57 hrs IST Good news for India For those asking, no side has ever lost a Test match after making a 600+ total.

A year ago, Bangladesh came close to that total, when they lost the Wellington Test match by 7 wickets after reaching 595/8d in 152 overs on the third morning.#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 4, 2019





04:56 hrs IST Pant on on-field banter “That (banter) is also one of the methods to keep yourself positive and to keep yourself busy. When you are fielding for a long time, everyone’s body does get tired but you need to find a way to keep yourself positive and stay concentrated. My method is this, and it works for me, and that’s why I am doing it,” Pant told the media on Friday. “As a player, I don’t think about any of these things (stump microphone being turned up). Whatever I feel like at that moment, I say it. That’s the only way,” he added.





04:43 hrs IST Paine defends Starc Tim Paine on Friday came in defence of fast bowler Mitchell Starc as the latter was criticised for not being able to scalp any Indian wicket on the second day of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The spearhead was criticised by Shane Warne, the former Australian cricketer. However, Starc got the support of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and current captain Paine. “I don’t know what people expect from him (Starc). That is what I don’t get with the criticism he is getting; Mitchell Starc is trying his absolute best to do the same thing he did a year ago when he was swinging the ball around corners,” Cricket Australia quoted Paine, as saying.





04:33 hrs IST ‘I love Test cricket’ Considering the Test format as the ultimate challenge for any cricketer, Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday said if he had to get an opportunity, he would still like to play the longest format. “If test cricket still goes on and if I had to get an opportunity, I would still like to play Test cricket... because that is the ultimate challenge I would say. In T20 format you can get away with so many things. But when it comes to your character, temperament or other things as a cricketer you can describe, it can be challenged only in Test cricket,” the top-order batsman said in an exclusive BCCI video.





04:25 hrs IST Rewards for Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara’s stellar performance in the ongoing Test series against Australia could get him an upgrade to the topmost A plus bracket in the central contracts as the BCCI is deliberating a relaxation of norms for the dependable No.3. Pujara has so far scored 521 runs in seven innings with three hundreds at an impressive average of 74.42.





04:18 hrs IST India chase history Unless Australia win, India will claim a first-ever series victory Down Under since they began touring here in 1947-48. They lead 2-1. India (first innings): 622/7 declared (Cheteshwar Pujara 193, Rishabh Pant 159 not out; Nathon Lyon 4/178) vs Australia (first innings): 24/0 (Marcus Harris 19 batting, Usman Khawaja 5 batting) at stumps on Day 2.





04:07 hrs IST Pant’s Heroics India put together their second highest team total on Australian soil, piling up 622/7 declared on the second day of the match. Their highest team total, 705/7 declared, was also incidentally scored at this venue, in 2004. Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to claim a hundred Down Under with an unbeaten 159-run effort that came off 189 balls. This was his second Test hundred, the first being in England earlier this year.





03:57 hrs IST India on top Day 2 belonged to India as they enjoyed almost complete control against a tired looking Australia bowling attack with Pujara leading the way with his highest score outside India from 373 balls with 22 boundaries, giving the standout performer of the series 521 runs at an average of 74.4 in over 30 hours at the crease.



