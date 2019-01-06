India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 4 in Sydney: Kuldeep Yadav & Co eye early wickets

Live Updates: Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja spun India into complete command of the fourth and final test to have Australia at 236-6, trailing by 386 runs when play was abandoned due to poor weather. Kuldeep claimed three wickets and Jadeja two as Australia collapsed from 122-1 at lunch to 198-6 shortly after tea on Saturday. When rain stopped play, Peter Handscomb was 28 not out and Pat Cummins was on 25, with Australia still needing another 187 runs to avoid the prospect of the follow-on after India posted 622-7 declared in its first innings. (FULL COVERAGE AND SCORECARD)

03:58 hrs IST Australia’s batting woes Australia went to lunch at 122 for one but meekly surrendered soon afterwards, losing three wickets for 24 runs, with spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav doing the damage. Yadav ended with 3-71 and Jadeja 2-62. While aggressive rookie opener Marcus Harris blazed a career-best 79, senior players Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and skipper Tim Paine all failed to deliver when needed most.





03:41 hrs IST Bad Light at the SCG Bad light stopped play on the third day of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia on Saturday. Australia were struggling at 236 for six when poor visibility forced the umpires to stop the proceedings at the Sydney Cricket Ground. When the players walked off the field, Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins were batting on 28 and 25, respectively, as Australia trailed India’s first-innings total of 622 for seven declared by 386 runs.



