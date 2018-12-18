Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor twin in black as they step out for dinner. See pics, video

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the hottest Bollywood couples today. Anything they do — from spending time with their children Zain and Misha to stepping out for lunches and dinners together — is eagerly lapped up by their fans.

The couple was again in spotlight as the duo stepped out for a quite dinner together on Monday night. Wearing a black printed jumpsuit and pointed black pumps, Mira looked beautiful. Shahid can be seen wearing an all-black T-shirt and track bottoms.

On Monday morning, Shahid and Mira were spotted together again, out on a test ride. Shahid was seen trying a BMW motor bike, reports Zee News.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is busy with the shoot of his upcoming drama, Kabir Singh, an official Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. For the same, Shahid shaved off his thick beard he has been sporting for a while.

Arjun Reddy is the story of a brilliant medical student with anger issues. He falls in love with fellow student but when she is married off to another man, all hell breaks loose. Arjun plunges into an abyss of drugs and alcohol, nearly killing him.

In Kabir Singh, Shahid will be paired opposite Kiara Advani, who impressed all with her work in one of the stories in Netflix’ Lust Stories.

On the other hand, Mira has been slowly but surely getting back to the groove as a star wife. For about two months after the birth of their son Zain, she was nowhere to be seen. However, since November she has been routinely seen on outings with family and friends.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 12:28 IST