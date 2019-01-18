Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan wrap up Kalank with a picture from the mountains. Is this the film’s first look?

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have already delivered a hat-trick of films together with all of them raking in big money at the box office. The two are now coming together again for the fourth time in multi-starrer Kalank. Varun has completed shooting for his part in the film and Alia celebrated it with a special post on Instagram.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for a selfie as they resume Brahmastra shoot. See pic

The actor shared a picture from the film’s sets with the caption, “& it’s a film wrap for Varun on KALANK.. Our 4th film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy everyday.. Also manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself.. I can’t can’t can’t wait for you guys to see the stuff he’s done with his character in the film!!!! #KALANK.” The two take their fans back to the golden era of Madhubala and Kishore Kumar with their look in the film.

Producer Karan Johar had also spoken about Alia’s performance in the film during his chat with Neha Dhupia on her radio chat show, No Filter Neha. On being asked when was the last time he cried, he replied that it was just a few days ago on watching Alia’s performance.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor glams up award night as Sreesanth’s daughter gets all the attention for her no paparazzi stand. See pics, video

He said, “I won’t disclose what it is (but) she has done something in the film. You know when I see Alia I get that feeling like I’m seeing my daughter perform. And because I have that emotion for her I just started crying in the end for some weird reason. I’m going through something internally which I’m not aware of and I just got very teary. And I rang her up and said her I got very emotional, well done.”

The film is a period drama set in 1940s and is being directed by Abhishek Varman. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 12:49 IST