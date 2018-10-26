Varun Dhawan shares his new obsession on Instagram. See pic

Known for being a powerhouse actor, Varun Dhawan recently revealed his current obsession for the colour 'pink'. Yes! You read that right. The Dishoom star is obsessed with pink.

Varun shared a picture on his Insragram in which he can be seen posing beside a pink bus, wearing a red vest with blue tracks and slides. He captioned the image as, "Pink it's my new obsession. Yeah, pink it's not even a question."

The actor refrained from divulging any more details about his love for the colour.

The 31-year-old, who was last seen with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, is currently shooting for his upcoming drama Kalank.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank stars an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. The flick, which went on floors almost two months ago, will hit the theatres on April 19, 2019. He also shot for a cameo in Salman Khan's Bharat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 19:03 IST