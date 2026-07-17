Will Argentina face FIFA sanctions? Malvinas banner after England win could trigger action under political messaging

Argentina's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final has sparked controversy beyond football after several players displayed a banner declaring "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas are Argentine"). Argentina's defender #19 Nicolas Otamendi (L) and midfielder #11 Giovani Lo Celso show a banner that reads in Spanish, "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina," (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (AFP)

The message refers to the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as Las Malvinas, a British Overseas Territory that Argentina continues to claim as sovereign territory.

The banner appeared moments after Argentina secured its place in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final. Television images showed players including Giovani Lo Celso, Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Otamendi holding the banner before placing it face-up on the pitch at Atlanta Stadium.

It remains unclear whether the players brought the banner into the stadium themselves or received it from supporters in the stands.

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Could Argentina have breached FIFA rules? FIFA has not commented publicly on the incident or indicated whether disciplinary proceedings are under consideration.

However, the governing body's 2026 FIFA World Cup Stadium Code of Conduct prohibits political material inside official venues. The regulations ban banners, flags, clothing or other items that are "of a political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature."

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), which writes the Laws of the Game, also prohibits political slogans on players' equipment. Its regulations state, “Players' equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”

The rules add that any violation may result in sanctions imposed by FIFA.

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Argentina has previously been punished over the same slogan This is not the first time Argentina has displayed the slogan on a football field.

In 2014, FIFA fined the Argentine Football Association £20,000 (about $27,000) after players posed with a banner carrying the identical message, "Las Malvinas son Argentinas."

At the time, FIFA said Argentina had breached regulations prohibiting political activity and team misconduct. That precedent has led some fans to question whether similar disciplinary action could follow this year's display.

Online conspiracy theories have also circulated online alleging preferential treatment toward Lionel Messi and the defending champions, although FIFA has not responded to such claims.

Why are the Falkland Islands politically sensitive? The Falkland Islands have remained under British administration since 1833, although Argentina has long maintained that the archipelago forms part of its national territory.

The dispute escalated in 1982, when Argentina's military government invaded the islands, triggering the Falklands War. Britain retook control after a 10-week conflict that claimed the lives of 649 Argentine soldiers, 255 British service members and three island civilians.

Argentina has continued asserting sovereignty over the islands and incorporated that claim into its Constitution in 1994.

Meanwhile, residents of the Falkland Islands have twice voted overwhelmingly to remain a British Overseas Territory. In a 2013 referendum, 99.8% of participating voters supported continued British sovereignty.