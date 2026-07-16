Did Jude Bellingham tell Lionel Messi 'Ronaldo is better' during World Cup clash? Truth behind viral claim

Tensions flared early in the game after England players protested two challenges by Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Enzo Fernández, believing both deserved yellow cards. Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham were then seen exchanging words after the referee allowed play to continue. Lionel Messi reacts after England's Anthony Gordon scored their first goal as Jude Bellingham looks on REUTERS/Carlos Barria (REUTERS)

A viral claim circulating on X alleged that Jude Bellingham said in a post-match interview that he told Lionel Messi, "Ronaldo is better than you," during their heated confrontation.

There is no verified evidence that Bellingham made those comments after Argentina's 2-1 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final.

After defeating England in the quarterfinal with two late goals, Argentina will now compete for a second straight championship.

Also read: Lionel Messi fuels Argentina's stunning comeback to beat England 2-1, set up World Cup final vs Spain

What does the viral post claim? The viral post claims a reporter asked Bellingham what he said to Messi during their exchange. It falsely attributes the following comments to the England midfielder: “I told him the world knows how the higher authorities help him get here.”

The post further claims Bellingham ended the exchange by telling Messi, "Ronaldo is better than you."

There is no evidence that Bellingham made either statement.

A review of post-match coverage from major sports outlets found no interview, transcript or video in which Bellingham made those remarks. Neither Bellingham nor Messi has publicly disclosed what was said during their brief confrontation.

Viral post came from parody account The claim originated from an X account that identifies itself as a parody page. Its bio states: "Not Affiliated to Anyone || Football Fiction & Satire || Don't believe a Single Word."

Clearly, it is a satirical post and untrue.

The post appears to be satirical content designed to fuel the long-running Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate by attributing controversial comments to Bellingham without evidence.