Did Jude Bellingham tell Lionel Messi 'Ronaldo is better' during World Cup clash? Truth behind viral claim
There is no credible evidence that Jude Bellingham told Messi that "Ronaldo is better than you" or accused him of receiving help from "higher authorities."
Tensions flared early in the game after England players protested two challenges by Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Enzo Fernández, believing both deserved yellow cards. Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham were then seen exchanging words after the referee allowed play to continue.
A viral claim circulating on X alleged that Jude Bellingham said in a post-match interview that he told Lionel Messi, "Ronaldo is better than you," during their heated confrontation.
There is no verified evidence that Bellingham made those comments after Argentina's 2-1 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final.
After defeating England in the quarterfinal with two late goals, Argentina will now compete for a second straight championship.
Also read: Lionel Messi fuels Argentina's stunning comeback to beat England 2-1, set up World Cup final vs Spain
What does the viral post claim?
The viral post claims a reporter asked Bellingham what he said to Messi during their exchange. It falsely attributes the following comments to the England midfielder: “I told him the world knows how the higher authorities help him get here.”
The post further claims Bellingham ended the exchange by telling Messi, "Ronaldo is better than you."
There is no evidence that Bellingham made either statement.
A review of post-match coverage from major sports outlets found no interview, transcript or video in which Bellingham made those remarks. Neither Bellingham nor Messi has publicly disclosed what was said during their brief confrontation.
Viral post came from parody account
The claim originated from an X account that identifies itself as a parody page. Its bio states: "Not Affiliated to Anyone || Football Fiction & Satire || Don't believe a Single Word."
Clearly, it is a satirical post and untrue.
The post appears to be satirical content designed to fuel the long-running Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate by attributing controversial comments to Bellingham without evidence.
What did Jude Bellingham say after the match?
After the final whistle rang and England's dreams of winning the World Cup were dashed, Bellingham was seen crying on the field.
During the post-match interview, Bellingham was seen talking about the match, noting that there is a “lot to take from the experience.” He further said, “To be here telling the fans, unfortunately, the same things that they've probably heard for years and years. It really is gutting.”
He added, “I wanted to be part of a World Cup-winning England team. I wish I could have given them 1-2 more wins, but I'm very sad and disappointed.”
Also read: Argentina players display Falklands banner after World Cup win over England; in danger of facing FIFA sanctions
The heated exchange that caught the wind
Following the final whistle, television cameras captured Bellingham confronting Argentina substitute Valentín Barco during another heated exchange.
Bellingham struck defender Barco on the back of the head. Argentina had recently eliminated England, and by all accounts, Bellingham lost his cool spectacularly.
Bellingham had a few more words for his opponent before the players were swiftly split apart. None of the match officials noticed Bellingham's response.
However, FIFA, who have already been accused of using unfair competition practices, may take disciplinary action against him, according to The Sun.
The Sun reported that Bellingham might potentially be banned, which would prevent him from playing in Saturday's Miami third-place match against France.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More