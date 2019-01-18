Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for a selfie as they resume Brahmastra shoot. See pic

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in love and have made their relationship official. The two started dating while on the sets of the film Brahmastra for which they have been shooting for more than a year. While Alia keeps on sharing pictures clicked by him, a new happy selfie of the two has made its way to the internet. Both Alia and Ranbir look fresh and happy in white in the picture that has gone viral on the web.

The two were recently spotted together in Delhi where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a Bollywood delegation including Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and many others.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh and sister Riddhima Kapoor also keep sharing pictures of their lunches and dinners with Alia. The Highway actor has visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu in New York a couple of times. Rishi is stationed in the Big Apple since a few months where he is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness. Alia had also joined the Kapoors in the US around New Year and Neetu had shared a picture from their family outing.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan has also met Ranbir and his family a few times. Neetu had also shared a picture with Alia and Soni on the occasion of Ranbir’s birthday in September.

Calling Ranbir a great guy, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt had earlier told The Telegraph in an interview, “of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out. I’m no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It’s life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let’s wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are coming together for the first time on screen in Brahmastra. The film is said to be the first in a fantasy trilogy and is scheduled to release around Christmas this year. Alia is also featuring in Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and multi-starrer Kalank. She is cast alongside Varun Dhawan in the film. Meanwhile, Ranbir has also signed Karan Johar’s Shamshera featuring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

