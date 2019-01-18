Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in red as she parties with Salman Khan ahead of Bharat teaser launch, see pics

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is a cine jodi made in blockbuster heaven and their off-screen chemistry just goes to bolster their image. The actors, who will be seen together again in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, were in party mode ahead of the film’s teaser launch on January 26.

Katrina looked luminous as she arrived wearing a deep red dress with sister Isabella. Salman, as always, chose all-black. The film’s lead cast was joined by Katrina’s sister Isabella, co-actors Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover among others.

Katrina Kaif with sister Isabella.

Katrina Kaif with Sunil Grover.

Bharat’s teaser will launch on the Republic Day and is said to be almost a minute and half in length. Zafar had written earlier on social media, “All the @BeingSalmanKhan fans, don’t lose your hearts, it was our conscious decision not to release anything about @Bharat_TheFilm on Bhai’s birthday, we are still shooting the film, Naye saal mein nayi film ki baat karegein, Naam Bharat hai ..date bhi special Hogi.”

“Bharat teaser will be very different from that of most of Salman films. This time around, the team is playing more on emotions and giving out a patriotic feel, than the action. There will be a few stunt scenes as montages, but director Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman are very clear that the first teaser has to give out the vibe and theme of the movie,” a source told DNA.

Earlier, Salman had shared a dialogue promo from the film, “Kuch Rishte Zameen se hote hai.. Aur kuch Khoon se...Mere Paas Dono Thee!”

Bharat, also starring Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, Nora Fatehi and Aashif Sheikh, is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean film An Ode to My Father and is slated to release on June 5.

