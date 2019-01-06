Vicky Kaushal proposes to Katrina Kaif onstage, Salman Khan’s reaction is unmissable. Watch

Playful banter and jokes are what make Indian awards shows memorable. We have, in the past seen, how the Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan combination lit up the stage, one of them being Filmfare Awards in 2010. That was then and the mantle seems to have passed on. At a recently-held awards function an interaction between actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Salman Khan’s reaction to it, has left the internet smiling away to glory. The video clip has been widely shared online, much to the amusement of all.

This is how it unfolded — Vicky and Katrina were onstage for some awards. During the course of the presentation, Vicky asked Katrina: Why don’t you find a nice boy like Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? The season of weddings is on, so I thought, you too would want to do the same and so I thought I ought to ask you.” Pat came Katrina’s reply, “What?” As the music of Salman-Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi played in the background and with a few awkward moments between the two onstage, a nearly blushing Vicky sang, “Mujhe shaadi karogi?” Katrina couldn’t help but blush and could be heard saying “Himmat nahin hai (I don’t have the courage).”

All of this would have been fine, had it not been for Salman’s response. Just as the music played, he acted as if he was sleepy and dozed off on sister Arpita’s shoulder (who was seated beside him) as if to suggest, he had heard nothing. He woke up, in mock surprise, just in time to hear Katrina’s reply.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar had mentioned that Katrina had, some time in the recent past, mentioned that she wanted to work with Vicky as she thought they would look good together. Unable to believe this, Vicky had fallen sideways on the couch, in mock loss of consciousness.

Meanwhile, Vicky is among the most fancied young crop of stars in Bollywood today. His next film to hit the screens will be Uri, based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes to avenge the attack on the Uri army base in Jammu and Kashmir. Vicky plays one Major Shergill, under whose command the operation is carried out.

Salman and Katrina, meanwhile, are busy shooting for their upcoming film, Bharat. Neither has had a particularly good year — Salman’s Race 3 and Katrina’s Thugs of Hindostan and Zero didn’t fair well at the box office.

