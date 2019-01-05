Salman Khan’s perfect aim with bow and arrow draws applause from friends. Watch video

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his family members and well wishers on December 27. The internet was full of pictures and videos of him cutting a three-tier birthday cake, with nephew Ahil Sharma in his arms.

Now, a new video has emerged online, which shows the actor taking an aim with a bow and arrow. At a short distance is the target. After he shoots the arrow, it goes and hits the board quite close to the bulls-eye. Soon we hear raptures as those around him applaud the effort.

It is not clear if the video is from his recent stay at Panvel but given the overall greenery around, it could well be at his farmhouse.

Back to Salman’s birthday celebration, the occasion saw a number of stars descend at the farmhouse, including Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushmita Sen. Also visible in the pictures and videos was his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vântur.

Salman Khan takes aim, hits the bull’s eye. (Instagram)

The cake was specially personalised for Salman. While one layer showed a reel of pictures from several of his films, the top layer of the cake was decorated with a replica of his iconic bracelet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman remains busy with the shoot of his ambitious new film, Bharat. Co-starring Katrina, the film will see Salman’s character spanning a period of 50 years. He plays a circus artist. The first schedule of the film was completed at the scenic Malta while the second one was at Abu Dhabi. Another schedule saw the actor and the rest of cast and crew land in Punjab. As per media reports, the team had to recreate the Wagah border in Chandigarh after authorities refused permission to shoot on location at the Wagah Indo-Pak border post.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 11:54 IST