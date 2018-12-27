Salman Khan’s grand birthday: Noticed these details about the actor’s cake?

Salman Khan brought in his 53rd birthday on Thursday with a grand and star-studded party at his farmhouse in Panvel. The gala affair was attended by several celebrities including actors Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushmita Sen and many more. In fact, Instagram is flooded with pictures and videos from the celebration. And among the posts that have caught people’s attention are those on the special and delicious-looking cake brought in to celebrate the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

Videos circulating on social media show Salman cutting a huge cake with his nephew Ahil Sharma. But have you noticed these details about the cake?

The four-tier cake was specially personalised to Salman. While one layer showed a reel of pictures from various films of the actor, the top of the cake was decorated with a replica of his iconic bracelet.

A post shared by Salman Khan is in My Blood (@salmanholics) on Dec 26, 2018 at 9:24pm PST

The cake also had “SK” written on it in huge block letters.

The cake was specially created by celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra who posted about it on Instagram. “Thank youuuuu @arpitakhansharma, this is a @le15india December tradition since 2012,” she posted on the photo-sharing app.

While Instagram and Twitter are buzzing with pictures and videos from Salman Khan’s birthday party, several fans have also taken to social media to wish the star. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan also trended on Twitter.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 15:24 IST