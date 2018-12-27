As Salman Khan turns 53, Katrina Kaif leads Bollywood in wishing the actor

Actor Salman Khan celebrated his 53rd birthday in the presence of his close friends and family at his farmhouse in Panvel near Mumbai on Thursday. Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to wish the star on his birthday.

Katrina shared a photo with Salman, Alizeh (Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter) and Arhaan Khan (Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s son) and wrote, “Happy birthday Salman Khan, keep being a star”.

Sushmita Sen shared a video in which she can be seen dancing with Salman and wrote: “Whenever life gives us a chance to sit it out or dance...we dance. The journey from falling in love with Prem on screen in Maine Pyar Kiya 1989 to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya 2005, what a destined journey indeed!!! Happy Birthday to a man who never stopped celebrating ‘Being Human’ Have a blessed year Salman Khan. Know that I will always love you!”

Happy birthday to my sexiest, sweetest,maddest & rocksolid friend @BeingSalmanKhan😍ThankU 4always inspiring me by being more human than anyone I know & 4making this world a better place 4people no one else knows. LoveU to the moon & back❤️😍#happybirthdaysalmankhan #बेस्टदोस्ट pic.twitter.com/Ea2IEd2Nvq — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 27, 2018

Have a stellar birthday, @BeingSalmanKhan wishing you health, happiness, and blockbusters this year and beyond. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ssaFnDwkXM — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 27, 2018

"Good people are like candles... they burn themselves to give others light..."❤️✨ Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan .. Stay happy, stay healthy, stay blessed..Feel privileged to know you and am your fangirl forever!!🎂🎂 #Salmankhan #happybirthdaysalmankhan #chalbetaselfielelere pic.twitter.com/y2E6S6Ik67 — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) December 27, 2018

Love and light always @BeingSalmanKhan! Wish you a blockbuster year ahead 💗✨ #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/fUekGxVNxY — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 27, 2018

"May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. After all, you yourself are a gift to earth, so you deserve the best @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oW2BW4oXdS — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) December 26, 2018

Sonam Kapoor wrote for her prem Ratan Dhan Paayo co-star, “Dearest Salman, wishing you a very Dabang Birthday with lots of dhamaka. To many more years of burning up the dance floor. Lots of love on this special day.”

Actor Preity Zinta wished the actor, “Happy birthday to my sexiest, sweetest,maddest & rocksolid friend @BeingSalmanKhan😍ThankU 4always inspiring me by being more human than anyone I know & 4making this world a better place 4people no one else knows. LoveU to the moon & back.”

Cricketer Suresh Raina also posted a wish on Twitter and wrote, “Have a stellar birthday, @BeingSalmanKhan wishing you health, happiness, and blockbusters this year and beyond. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan.”

Telugu actor Victory Venkatesh shared a wish on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday Bhai.” He aloso shared a picture of the two of them together.

Salman who was last seen in Race 3, cut his birthday cake with nephew Aahil, and posed for pictures with his Bharat costar Katrina Kaif and his niece Alizeh. Others present at the party were Amisha Patel, Salman’s Race 3 costar Bobby Deol, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 16:57 IST