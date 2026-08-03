Only 61% SIR forms digitised in Delhi as house-to-house drive nears end

Only about 61% of the electoral forms collected from voters have been digitised in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Capital with less than a week left for the house to house to conclude, official data revealed on Sunday. According to the latest figures from the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, enumeration forms have been distributed to 1,45,06,579 electors, covering nearly the entire electorate.

According to the latest figures from the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, enumeration forms have been distributed to 1,45,06,579 electors, covering nearly the entire electorate. However, only 88,06,596 (60.60%) forms have been digitised so far.

This means nearly four out of every 10 submitted forms have yet to be entered into the digital system even as the exercise enters its final stretch.

“The booth level officers have collected about 80% of the forms, but their details are yet to be uploaded. We have directed BLOs to digitise the collected forms within time,” said an official.

District-wise data shows wide variation in progress. Outer north has recorded the highest digitisation at 71.11%, followed by south west (69.74%) and west (67.53%). At the other end, south east has digitised just 47.83% of forms, the lowest among all districts, while east (53.16%) and south (54.12%) are also lagging behind.

Officials have maintained that enumeration forms have been distributed to virtually all electors, with overall coverage at 99.97%. The digitisation process involves uploading and processing the forms for scrutiny and preparation of the revised electoral roll.

The enumeration phase of the SIR is scheduled to conclude on August 8. The exercise period was extended by 10 days on July 15 in order to give additional time for field verification and completion of the enumeration exercise, pushing the draft publication of the revised electoral roll to August 17 and the final publication to October 19.

The exercise is being carried out across all 70 Assembly constituencies and over 13,000 polling stations in the Capital. The ECI has said the objective of the revision is to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll while no ineligible person is included.