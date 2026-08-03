Police lapses in CCTV, acid, tobacco sale during I-Day security inspection
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said violations such as a lack of CCTV cameras around women’s hostels, the sale of acid by unlicensed shops, and tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions were found during the citywide inspection they carried out in view of Independence Day
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said violations such as a lack of CCTV cameras around women’s hostels, the sale of acid by unlicensed shops, and tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions were found during the citywide inspection they carried out in view of Independence Day.
Police have issued orders under Section 163 (order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) asking concerned persons to address the lapses.
In view of Independence Day celebrations, the police have also issued orders banning unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and directing landlords to conduct tenant verification.
A police officer said girls’ schools, colleges, women’s PGs and hostels have been directed to install CCTV cameras covering the outer periphery of their premises. The cameras must have playback facilities, and preserve footage for at least 15 days.
The officer said it was also directed to ensure a ban on pan, cigarettes and other tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions.
In another order on July 22, police said licensed sellers should maintain detailed records of acid sale, including the purchaser’s name, address, mobile number, signature or thumb impression, quantity sold and the date of sale. The records must be preserved for at least two years, the police said.
Police said the violations will attract action under Section 223 (disobedience to an order issued or promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The officer said police will keep a check on the vulnerable locations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More