Delhi to see moderate rain on Aug 4; humid conditions to continue

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate showers across the Capital on Tuesday, though the expected rainfall is unlikely to bring significant relief from the prevailing heat. Clouds seen hovering over Humayun's Tomb on Sunday, August 2, 2026. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Issuing a yellow alert for rain on Tuesday, the weather department forecast the maximum temperature to remain around 34°C and the minimum to hover near 22°C over the coming week.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in the northern part of the country, including Delhi, from Monday to Thursday. Dahiya stated that the high intensity of rainfall in the initial days could lead to waterlogging, while rainfall activity is expected to weaken during the latter part of the week.

“As the monsoon axis shifts towards the northern parts of the country tonight, regions including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall. While the showers are not expected to persist throughout the day, spells of intense rain lasting two to four hours may occur, covering nearly 60–70% of Delhi’s geographical area. Due to the high rainfall intensity, waterlogging conditions are likely to emerge in several parts of the city,” Dahiya said.

“From Friday onwards, rainfall activity is expected to ease, with the possibility of subdued showers. However, temperatures are unlikely to see any significant change through the week, with hot and humid conditions continuing to persist,” Dahiya added.

On Sunday, Delhi witnessed isolated rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 35.7°C and 26.2°C, respectively.

According to rainfall data released by the IMD till 5:30 pm, the Narayana weather station recorded the highest rainfall at 15 mm, followed by Janakpuri (7.5 mm), Ayanagar (6.8 mm), Ridge (3 mm), and Lodhi Road (0.4 mm), whereas Najafgarh recorded no rainfall.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) remained in the “satisfactory” category for the third consecutive day on Sunday, recording an average of 78.