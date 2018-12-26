Salman Khan dancing with brothers Arbaaz, Sohail at his Christmas bash is perfect gift for fans. Watch

Salman Khan’s birthday may be hours away but the Bollywood actor is in party mode. He threw a grand Christmas bash for his friends and family and had a special gift in place for his fans. Salman, affectionately called Bhai by his fans, shared a video clip where he is seen dancing with brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan and is later joined by brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor shared the video on social media with the caption, ‘Merry Xmas to all....’

Merry Xmas to all.... pic.twitter.com/7X7S2ex1yZ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 25, 2018

Among those who attended the Christmas party hosted by Salman at his residence were Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The actor’s Bharat co-star Katrina was seen arriving at the do with her parents. Karan’s plus two at the bash were his children Yash and Roohi, all dressed up for Christmas. Other than Yash and Roohi, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya also attended the Christmas festivities.

While Malaika and Amrita chose to twin at the party, Salman’s family was also there in full force. His sisters Alvira and Arpita were seen at the venue along with their families.

Katrina Kaif at Salman Khan’s Christmas party.

Arpita Khan Sharma with son Ahil at Salman Khan’s Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam at Salman Khan’s Christmas party

Helen at Salman Khan’s Christmas party

Karan Johar at Salman Khan’s Christmas party

Karan Johar’s children Yash and Roohi at Salman Khan’s Christmas party

Sunil Grover at Salman Khan’s Christmas party

Earlier, Salman attended the Christmas party hosted by Katrina Kaif at her residence. Other than the Tiger Zinda Hai actor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Sunil Grover and Zoya Akhtar were also a part of her Christmas party.

Salman will reportedly ring in his 53rd birthday at his Panvel farmhouse on Thursday. According to a DNA report, Salman and his guests will move to his Panvel farmhouse on Wednesday and the birthday will be celebrated in yet another grand bash.

Salman has taken a break from shooting Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The film will see him collaborate again with Katrina Kaif and also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu. The film, a remake of Korean drama An Ode To My Father, will release in 2019.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 10:21 IST