Haryana to develop 150 government school buildings as per international standards

Buildings of 150 government schools in Haryana will be developed as per international standards with better infrastructure, said chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a review meeting of the school education department. Saini said the government intended to provide students in government schools with a high-quality learning environment so that these schools emerge as centres of excellence in quality education. (HT File)

Saini said that for the design and construction of these government schools, the best models adopted by leading states and reputed institutions across the country will be considered.

An official spokesperson said that special focus will be placed on the comprehensive development and strengthening of 719 model schools in Haryana, including Sanskriti Model Schools, Chief Minister’s Early English and Excellence Schools, and PM-SHRI Schools.

The CM said that government schools would be transformed with high-quality furniture, digital and smart classrooms, artificial intelligence (AI)-based learning facilities, vocational education, state-of-the-art science and computer laboratories, and digital libraries, said the official.

Saini said new buildings, additional classrooms, separate toilets, boundary walls, playgrounds, science and computer laboratories, digital labs, smart classrooms, libraries, furniture, tablets and other modern teaching resources should be provided in a timely manner.

Saini said the government intended to provide students in government schools with a high-quality learning environment so that these schools emerge as centres of excellence in quality education. These 150 new schools and 719 Model Schools will serve as sources of inspiration.

Education minister Mahipal Dhanda said that teachers delivering outstanding performance should be identified, encouraged and felicitated to improve the teaching-learning environment in schools.