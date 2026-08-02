LDA enforcement wing under lens after ₹7.5L Vigilance trap; 3 held

Even as illegal constructions continue to come up across the city, a Vigilance trap has raised questions over the functioning of the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) enforcement wing, with officials accused of demanding bribes instead of taking action against unauthorised buildings. The Vigilance team recovered ₹7.5 lakh during the trap operation. (For representation)

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment on Saturday arrested an LDA junior engineer, a supervisor and a private individual while they were allegedly accepting a ₹7.5 lakh bribe from a property owner. Investigators said the accused misused complaints filed on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal to extort money by threatening property owners with enforcement action, according to a Vigilance department press release.

According to the release, the arrested accused were identified as Dinesh Kumar Verma, junior engineer, Chandra Prakash, supervisor, and Shravan Kumar, a private individual. The Vigilance team recovered ₹7.5 lakh during the trap operation.

According to the complaint, Verma visited the complainant’s construction site and directed him to stop work, stating that an IGRS complaint had been lodged against the property. The complainant was then allegedly asked to meet Shravan Kumar, who demanded ₹15 lakh in exchange for ensuring that no action would be taken against the construction.

When the complainant later met Verma and Chandra Prakash at the LDA office, the two officials allegedly reiterated the demand and agreed to accept the amount in two instalments of ₹7.5 lakh each after the complainant expressed his inability to arrange the full amount.

Instead of paying the bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance Establishment. During discreet verification, the agency reportedly found evidence that the three accused were acting in collusion and using IGRS complaints to pressure property owners into paying bribes. Surveillance reportedly corroborated the allegations.

After verifying the complaint, the Vigilance team laid a trap and arrested the three accused while they were allegedly accepting the first instalment of ₹7.5 lakh on Saturday.

The arrests come at a time when the LDA has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised constructions following the Aliganj fire tragedy, carrying out demolition and sealing drives across the city.

The Vigilance Establishment said its anti-corruption drive would continue and appealed to citizens to report any demand for bribes by public servants through its anti-corruption helpline.

Following the arrests, senior LDA officials said a departmental inquiry would be ordered into the matter.